LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE LC opened at $10.64 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $6,838,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $6,115,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,987,000 after purchasing an additional 541,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 336,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

