Leon Trefler Sells 752 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,121.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $72.74.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

