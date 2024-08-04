Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 489.97% from the company’s previous close.

LXRX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.