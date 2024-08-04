Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LILA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Latin America

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.