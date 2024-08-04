Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $27.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.5 %

LTH stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1,443.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,192 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

