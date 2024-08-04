Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $55.43 on Friday. Limbach has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $66.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $619.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

