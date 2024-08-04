Linda Filler Sells 3,928 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $276.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Danaher

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,382,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.