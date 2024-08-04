Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.400-15.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-15.60 EPS.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.73. Linde has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $477.25.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

