Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at TD Cowen

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Littelfuse stock opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.53. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock worth $3,582,565 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

