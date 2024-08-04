LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LivaNova by 18.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

