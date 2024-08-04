LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg Sells 8,473 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $11,608.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LivePerson by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,874 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,633.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 205,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

