LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $1.40

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $1.25 to $1.40 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.32.

Shares of LPSN opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LivePerson has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

