Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.

Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

