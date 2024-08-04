Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.
Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
LYG stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on LYG
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.