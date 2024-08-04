loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 8.2%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. 715,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 440,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. On average, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,588.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,255,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,914.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 36,639 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

