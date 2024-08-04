Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.88

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

