Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 924761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.
The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Magna International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on MGA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 177.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth $308,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.
Magna International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Magna International
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.