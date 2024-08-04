Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 924761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 177.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth $308,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

