Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 825,813 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

