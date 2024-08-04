Masimo (MASI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Masimo has set its Q2 guidance at $0.73-0.79 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.54-3.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

