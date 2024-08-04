Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $533.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $532.00 to $533.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $462.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,349,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

