Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.45 million, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.94. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEC. William Blair upgraded Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

