MBIA (MBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect MBIA to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect MBIA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. MBIA has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $216.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $118,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

