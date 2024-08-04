Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 0.4%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.61. 3,662,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,044,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 1,274,481 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 329,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.