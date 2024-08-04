Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $377.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

