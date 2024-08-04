Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.60.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

