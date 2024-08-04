Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $105.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after buying an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,301,000 after acquiring an additional 295,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.