Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,971 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 220,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 179,257 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $75,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 44,884 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $408.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.76. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

