Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $443,472 over the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

