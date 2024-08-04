Modiv Industrial (MDV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.62 million, a PE ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23. Modiv Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Modiv Industrial

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,923.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

