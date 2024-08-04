Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,067,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE MHK opened at $152.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

