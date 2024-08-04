Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 5.8 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.40%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $21,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.