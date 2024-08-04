Morgan Stanley Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $110.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.60.

Carvana Stock Down 6.4 %

CVNA opened at $137.20 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,406.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock valued at $307,151,139. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

