Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,980.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,359.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,492,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $312.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

