Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $19.24.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
