Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 3,127,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,928,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

