Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 3,127,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,928,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
