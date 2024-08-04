Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE NGVC opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $565.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.