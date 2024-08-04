NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Down 6.4%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.01 and last traded at $75.50. Approximately 934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.69.

NEC Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23.

About NEC

(Get Free Report)

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.