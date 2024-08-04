Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $236.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

RMD opened at $223.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.47. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $225.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

