NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 2.01.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

