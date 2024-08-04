Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $609.50 and last traded at $611.63. Approximately 848,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,922,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.85.

Specifically, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,415 shares of company stock valued at $47,477,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.76. The firm has a market cap of $263.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

