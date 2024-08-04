Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $180.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.16.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $153.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.45. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

