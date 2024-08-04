NeuroMetrix (NURO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

