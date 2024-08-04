New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.18.

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $2.19 on Thursday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 11,186,898 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,145 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 196.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,060,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

