NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NextCure Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.68. NextCure has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in NextCure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NextCure during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextCure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

