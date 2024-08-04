Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Nextracker Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 40.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 9.3% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

