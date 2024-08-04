Nextracker’s (NXT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXT. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities cut Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after buying an additional 7,821,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth about $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after buying an additional 404,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after buying an additional 1,579,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

