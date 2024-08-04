NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.01. 14,154,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 53,073,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

