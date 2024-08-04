Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, reports. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPSCY opened at $7.15 on Friday. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

About Nippon Steel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.