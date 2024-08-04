Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, reports. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter.
Nippon Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NPSCY opened at $7.15 on Friday. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93.
About Nippon Steel
