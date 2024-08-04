Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.900-25.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.1 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $516.29.

NOC opened at $494.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

