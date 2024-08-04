Northway Financial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
NWYF opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Northway Financial has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $20.67.
About Northway Financial
