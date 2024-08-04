Northway Financial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Northway Financial Stock Performance

NWYF opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Northway Financial has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

