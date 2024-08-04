Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.860–0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

